The day that many thought would never arrive is official in the building.

Donald Trump has been indicted by a New York grand jury for his role in paying adult film actress Stormy Daniels hush money from his campaign donations according to CNBC. This is a historic move as Trump is now the very first former President to ever be indicted for a criminal offense.

If somehow you forgot what happened, Trump ordered his then-lawyer Michael Cohen to pay Daniels $130,000 to STFU about their affair while he was running to become 53% of white women’s president back in 2016. Cohen was ultimately charged and sent to prison for his part and today his boss gets his proper comeuppance. Trump has announced his intent to run for office again in 2024 and this charge will likely put a serious cramp in his style. We fully expect most of his bootlickers to blindly defend their zaddy but even The Magic 8-Ball would say that becoming president while fighting a federal indictment is…”very doubtful”.

As soon as the news broke, Central Park 5 member Yusef Salaam wasted no time righteously reveling in Trump’s misery.

The folks at Fox News were clutching their pearls when they had to break the news.

The official charges have not been made public just yet but best believe we will have that and the long-awaited mugshot as soon as they become available.