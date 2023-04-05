Bossip Video

If “unapologetic” was a person.

Angel Reese isn’t shaking, shivering, or folding following the hypocritical backlash that she has received for trash-talking Caitlin Clark during LSU’s blowout NCCA Championship victory. She also isn’t here for Dr. Jill Biden’s backsliding following her invite to both LSU and Iowa to visit the White House in the name of “sportsmanship”.

“So I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come but, you know, I’m going to tell Joe [Biden] I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.”

Angel gave her first post-championship interview to Brandon Marshall and Ashley Nicole Moss of the I Am Athlete podcast and she didn’t nibble the smallest piece of her tongue when addressing the drama. During their talk, Angel revealed that the First Lady tried to meet the team prior to the game and they politely declined. Press play on the video clips below to hear Angel explain why she had no interest in meeting Joe’s wife.

We have no doubt that Angel Reese’s name will continue to stay in people’s mouths as the campaign to see her suffer has commenced as clowns on social media are comparing her to Sha’Carri Richardson.

You can watch the entire I Am Athlete convo with Angel Reese below.