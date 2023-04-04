Bossip Video

Dr. Jill Biden’s press secretary Vanessa Valdivia is doing a clean-up on aisle 6 and posted a couple of tweets to “clarify” the First Lady’s position.

In order to earn her doctorate degree, it stands to reason that First Lady Dr. Jill Biden had to do some reading. However, somehow, she has absolutely no ability to read the room.

According to ESPN, Joe Biden’s wife decided to break a long-standing tradition, a forever tradition, to invite, for the very first time ever, the losing team of a championship game to enjoy the spoils of victory that are historically savored by the winners. As if there wasn’t already enough controversy and vitriol surrounding Angel Reese’s in-your-face celebration, now, the First Lady has poured a gallon of gasoline on the fire. Upon catching wind of Dr. Biden’s unconscionable idea, the Bayou Barbie took to Twitter to express her thoughts…

The most infuriating part of this whole ordeal is everybody with the good sense that God gave them knows damn well that had LSU lost the game, they would NOT be getting a participatory pat on the back from the President’s office. There would be no sympathy, no pity, no assuaging hurt Black egos, just “thoughts and prayers” and talk of bootstraps.

Sufficed to say, people are rightfully taking the First Lady to task and we suspect that it won’t be long before she comes out to make a public statement apologizing for her headassery. She better…because this thing is not going away and the temperature on the narrative is getting hotter and hotter with each daily sports debate show…

This was supposed to be a crowning achievement for the ladies of LSU and women’s basketball at large and while it is still very much a celebration, it’s disappointing that there are so many distractions away from a moment that should be unmarred by foolishness. How does this play out now? The ladies of LSU are not going to bite their tongues. How will this be addressed when the team comes face-to-face with Dr. Jill Biden? Only time will tell. Until then, geaux Tigers!