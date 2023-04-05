Bossip Video

Happy Hump Day! We’re just a day away from a brand-new episode of Grown & Gospel and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure.

Have you been watching Grown & Gospel? These church folks just can’t seem to get along! At least some of them anyway. In the clip from Thursday’s episode, Tasha shares her frustration with Bree about Elijah being a bad listener. She also shares some shocking news of her own.

Check out the clip below:

Well, Elijah’s not making any fans in this group. How long until they stage an intervention? Is there hope for him yet?

On another note, we hope Tasha and her hubby are able to work things out!

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

In the new episode, Bree reveals her secret past to her friends. Tasha confronts Shana about their ongoing issues at her baby shower.

Eeek, that sounds like a whole mess. Don’t know about y’all but somebody’s baby shower doesn’t seem like the right time or place for any kind of confrontation. Let us get our popcorn though because that sounds like something we don’t want to miss!

The all-new episode of Grown & Gospel premieres Thursday, April 6th at 9pm EST on WEtv.

Will you be watching?