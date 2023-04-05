Bossip Video

A Texas man is reportedly missing after bragging about stealing $50,000 from a Mexican cartel and hiding it, says the FBI.

No matter your opinion of Mexican Cartels one thing is for certain, they do not play about their money, and someone is reportedly learning that in the worst way possible.

Erik Tadeo Ramirez was reportedly at a house party in Laredo, Texas when he made a shocking confession, according to The Laredo Morning Times citing an affidavit.

People reportedly overheard him telling an unknown woman he’d stolen $50,000 from Cartel Del Noreste and said that he wasn’t scared of her or retribution because he was in the United States. No less than two hours later at 12:45 a.m., a blue truck arrived and masked men with guns jumped out, beat up Ramirez, and dragged him into a vehicle.

Ramirez’s sister reported him missing to the Laredo Police Department and the FBI was quickly notified. Authorities quickly identified the driver of the blue pick-up and he was arrested on March 27th. Police were able to capture him as he tried to cross the border into the United States in the same truck.

The FBI captured video from March 24th which helped put together the aftermath of the kidnapping, adds The Times. The video showed Ramirez in the passenger seat of a blue truck with a bloodied face surrounded by several other men. At one point a man tried to jump out of the Dodge Ram before he was pulled back in. Later the truck blew past bridge attendants and headed into Mexico leaving a blood-stained shirt and pants on the road.

"The FBI is unable to provide comment on this ongoing investigation," the FBI said in a statement to The Laredo Morning Times. "The FBI relentlessly pursues all options when it comes to protecting the American people, and this doesn't change when they are endangered across the border. "The FBI pursues all cases with the same vigor and commitment to process."

Playing with people’s money is already bad, but playing with the Cartel’s money is always a dangerous game.