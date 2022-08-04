Bossip Video

At the risk of sounding pessimistic, we honestly did not expect this day to come. Maybe that’s short-sighted on our part but after District Attorney Daniel Coo-…Cameron decided that the officers responsible for Breonna Taylor’s violent death were totally within their rights to take her life, it felt as if all hope was lost. We’ve never been so happy to be so wrong in our entire lives…

Today, according to CNN, the FBI has arrested 4 current or former Louisville Police Department officers for the botched raid that set a fire under the nation to fight for justice during the 2020 summer of reckoning. Joshua Jaynes, Kelly Goodlett, and Kyle Meany were all federally charged with civil rights offenses, unlawful conspiracies, unconstitutional use of force, and obstruction offenses. Specifically, the three men stand accused of submitting a false affidavit to get the warrant and then propagated a “false cover story in an attempt to escape responsibility for their roles in preparing the warrant affidavit that contained false information.”

The fourth bacon boy, Brett Hankison, was indicted on two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law. Breonna Tayor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, reacted to the news this morning alongside attorney Ben Crump.

We can only hope that now justice will prevail.