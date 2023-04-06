Bossip Video

Are y’all ready for a new episode of our favorite guilty pleasure reality show Life After Lockup?

We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from Friday’s brand new episode of Life After Lockup for your viewing pleasure. In the clip below Puppy accuses Amber of allowing TC to come between them — then as their argument becomes more heated she calls Amber a narcissist.

Check out the clip below:

Play

Do you think that Puppy was wrong to call Amber a narcissist? Do you think Amber was wrong at all? Do you agree with Puppy that Amber never admits when she’s wrong? We’ve been watching Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup for a long time and Puppy and Amber have one of the most interesting relationships we’ve ever seen. These women have been friends and lovers but their relationship also sometimes resembles a sisterly one. Do you think the emotions run so high because they’ve had a romantic relationship in the past?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Monique snoops on Derek and their reunion goes left. Lindsey spirals out of control. Aris and Cameron share big news. Tayler and Chance are at odds when she checks his phone. Tensions flare between Amber and Puppy.

Dang, it seems like most of the couples will be having a rough week this time around.

The brand new episode of Life After Lockup airs Friday at 9pm EST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?