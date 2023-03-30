We’re just a day away from our favorite guilty pleasure TV show – Life After Lockup!
We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from Friday’s brand new episode of Life After Lockup for your viewing pleasure! In the clip, Justine and Michael argue after he makes a large withdrawal from their shared account without talking to her.
Check out the clip below:
Wow — this is such a major issue that SO many couples face. Would you have handled the situation the same way as Justine? Or do you agree with Michael that she should trust him more? What about him saying he’s moving the money around because he’s trying to get the funds together to put a bigger rock on her finger? Does that change your perspective? Do you even believe him?
Here’s what else to expect from the episode:
Derek’s big surprise for Monique is threatened by his P.O. Michael clashes with his manager. Chance lies to Tayler. Cameron’s sister lays down the law. Lindsey walks out on Blaine again.
Who is your favorite Life After Lockup couple? We know that Derek and Monique have gone viral a few times since joining the cast. Still, some of the other couples definitely also have some wild moments too right?
A brand new episode Life After Lockup airs Friday, March 31 at 9pm EST on WeTV
Will you be watching?
