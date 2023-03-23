Bossip Video

It’s Thursday and we’re one day closer to our favorite guilty pleasure unscripted series Life After Lockup!

We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from Friday’s brand-new episode of Life After Lockup featuring Puppy, who is really going through it on the show — yet again. This time Puppy is sad about leaving her relationship and in this exclusive clip, she talks about feeling torn about whether to stay or leave as Amber and her mom try to help cheer her up.

Check out the clip below:





Play



Most of us have been there Puppy! Stay strong girl.

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Blaine blindsides Lindsey. Shawn flips out when Sara reveals the truth. Puppy ditches Eric. Aris loses it when Cameron goes M.I.A. Brittany and Marcelino’s date night goes south. Tayler goes into labor.

Whew! Sounds like a doozy of an episode.

Tune in to the brand new episode of Life After Lockup Friday March 24 at 9pm EST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?