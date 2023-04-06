Almost a year after his birth, Khloé Kardashian is finally giving fans some hints about the name of her baby boy with Tristan Thompson.
During a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the Kardashians star opened up about life as a mother of two, finally confirming that her second child shares the same initials as her 4-year-old daughter, True. In the episode, which aired on April 5, Kardashian told the host that the name of her baby boy “will start with a T.”
“He’s eight months old and he is a little chunk,” she gushed. “I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
While those are the only details we got about the little one, Khloé did explain why it took so long for her to settle on his name.
“I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit,” she explained. “At first, he didn’t have a name. Then, he’s been named but I’ve been waiting for the premiere of our show and I didn’t know it was going to be this far out.”
The 38-year-old went on to joke: “So now, if my daughter outs me, I’m screwed.”
The mystery behind the name of Khloe’s son was already a topic of discussion on the Hulu reality series last season, both leading up to and following the birth of the baby. In the season two premiere episode, the Good American founder said “the only names I’ve been looking at” for her boy were ones that started with the letter T.
At the time, momager Kris Jenner joked that she could call him Travis—like the name of Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker and Kylie Jenner’s on-and-off boyfriend Travis Scott—and “just have an easy three.”
Season 3 of The Kardashians is set to be released on May 25, so it looks like we have to wait another month to find out the name of Khloé’s baby boy.
