Cops Kill People: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Alleged Beat Gershun Freeman To Death While He Was In Mental Health Crisis

Bossip Video

In the words of Breaking Bad’s Jesse Pinkman, “[They] can’t keep getting away with this!”

What the hell is going on in Memphis, Tennesee?! Seems like law enforcement agencies around that way have a serious problem not violently abusing the Black citizens that they swore to “protect and serve”. According to a WREG report, the family of 33-year-old Gershun Freeman has filed suit against Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner and the Shelby County government for their brutality and lack of care that lead to his death last year.

Freeman was arrested and charged with kidnapping and making threats to his then-girlfriend in October 2022 and his family says he was clearly having serious mental health issues. Several days after his initial arrest, Gershun’s mental state began to deteriorate more and when correctional officers armed with cans of mace tried to feed him, he fled his cell in fear of being sprayed. Video from the security camera has been released to the public and we will warn you that while it isn’t bloody, it is graphic and violent.

Play

It has been reported that the jail staff made no attempt to render aid or resuscitate Freeman after he was punched, kicked, and beaten with “brass knuckle” type handcuffs. When we say that Memphis law enforcement is fatally problematic, perhaps a passage from this Action News 5 report will make it even more plain for you.

Just how dangerous is the Shelby County Jail? Consider this: Rikers Island, with a jail population of 5,900 inmates, reported 19 deaths in 2022. The Shelby County Jail reported at least 10 deaths last year with a population of 2,300 inmates, making 201 deadlier than the notorious New York jail.

Nothing good can come from being compared to anything on Rikers Island. Hopefully, this family can drain Shelby County’s pockets for their