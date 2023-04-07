Bossip Video

While the fashion world mourns Law Roach’s retirement, the former stylist to the stars said he also went through “stages of grief.”

In the aftermath of the shocking post-Oscars announcement, the fashion visionary discussed his latest and greatest project: Law Roach. According to PEOPLE, Roach opened up about a “deep depression” and finding himself after retirement.

Many hoped the retirement post he shared on Instagram was a short-lived impulse. Although it was difficult, Roach confirmed he’s really about that life. At the “Release Your Rage” mindfulness retreat for Netflix’s Beef, he let the feelings fly.

“I didn’t retire and thought the next day was going to be perfect. So, I’m going through certain stages of grief,” he revealed. “I literally lost something that had been so important to me and such a big part of me for so many years, that it felt like a part of me died. So, I went through guilt and sadness and a couple of days of just dark depression.”

Roach’s artistic genius turned celebrities like Zendaya and Celine Dion into style icons. With a growing list of superstar clients and red carpets calling worldwide, the demands never stopped. The high price of success left nothing for the 44-year-old’s personal life.

“I’m always up because my business is always running, so I always prioritize my clients and my business. So now, I’m trying to figure all that out,” he shared.

Everyone wants to know the grand plan for Roach’s next move. After all this time focused on his career, he’s excited to put himself first with his next moves.

“First of all, I don’t know what brings me joy, and I don’t know how to take care of myself yet. So again, I’m learning, and I’m excited to learn. I’m excited to make me the priority,” Roach explained.

The Los Angeles wellness event was perfect for Roach to start because it focused on finding peace through offerings like breathwork and painting classes. As he prepares his next chapter, he embraces the retreat’s self-care activities as a “learning experience.”