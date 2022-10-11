Exclusive: David Mann Opens Up About Hidden Battle With Depression On ‘Tamron Hall’ Show

Depression is one of those things that many people deal with but a great number of folks don’t discuss. Until now, David Mann was one of those people.

David Mann Compares His Depression To “Drowning”

On Wednesday’s upcoming episode of “Tamron Hall” Gospel Superstar Tamela Mann and comedian David Mann share a deeply personal secret which tested their faith — David’s hidden battle with depression.

As David struggles to talk about the ordeal, which he’s never discussed before, Tamela describes how she knew something was wrong, despite her husband’s assurances that everything was fine with him.

Watch the clip below:

Play

David is describing what so many people experience — being overwhelmed and not knowing how to resolve the issue. The fact that he talked about it feeling like “drowning,” anyone who has been underwater in that situation knows it’s one of the most helpless and painful feelings.

Plus, imagine how difficult it must have been to feel the weight and responsibility of having to make sure he was continuing to meet all his work and family obligations while not feeling his best. We’re so glad that David didn’t continue to suffer in silence and instead sought help.

During the episode, the Manns also talk to Tamron about their latest tour, which has become a family affair. Plus, Tamela will perform her inspirational song, “Finished.”

What do you think about David Mann’s admission? We hope his transparency can help other people who have also been struggling in silence. Mental health is so important and nothing matters more than helping our loved ones, especially when lives hang in the balance.

The interview airs on “Tamron Hall” on Wednesday, October 12 (nationally syndicated, check local listings, www.tamronhallshow.com).