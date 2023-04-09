Doja Cat announced she’s swerving out of her pop music lane to prove critics wrong.

The multi-talented star’s chameleon-like look isn’t the only thing she’s switching up. Doja Cat took to Twitter to reveal details about her next album, Hellmouth, and while doing so, she also revealed some big news!

Doja tweeted, “No more pop…I also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny. I know they are. I wasnt trying to prove anything I just enjoy making music but I’m getting tired of hearing yall say that i can’t so I will.”

She also tweeted a screenshot of audio files expected to appear on her long-awaited fourth studio album. The three songs are titled “Wet Vagina,” “Balut,” and “Agora Hills.”

Responses from her fans poured in with questions and comments on the unexpected change.

One user tweeted, “I hope these comments are not the only thing that pushed you to go full rap…if doing pop and rap is what you like you shouldn’t stop simply because of them.” Doja responded saying, “Pop isnt exciting to me anymore. I dont wanna make it.” Another fan tweeted, “Nah ur being way too humble u deserve to talk ur sh*t in the rap sphere already.” Doja agreed and responded saying, “I do that on the album.”

In a recent interview with Variety, Doja went into detail about the next stage of her album, stating that it’ll be a “more masculine direction” after 2021’s Planet Her.

“I know that I’ve done a lot of pink and soft things, a lot of pop and glittery sounds,” she said. “But for this next era, I’m going in a more masculine direction.”

A release date for the album hasn’t been revealed yet, but fans can expect to hear a mixture of hip-hop with R&B. “I just go straight to R&B if I’m alone,” she says, adding she’ll be going “harder into that.” She also revealed that the album has “very many” cuss words and will be 10 tracks with 5 bonus songs.

Are you excited about Doja Cat’s new album? Do you think she should stick to pop, or will she make it as a rapper? Let us know your thoughts below!