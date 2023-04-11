Bossip Video

Even after a dozen kids, Nick Cannon isn’t turning down the idea of welcoming another one.

The Masked Singer host made an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Monday, where–unsurprisingly–the topic of his huge family came up. The father of 12 was then asked what he would do if newly singly Taylor Swift was hypothetically into the idea of having a child with him, to which he was not opposed.

“I’m all in,” he joked after host Howard Stern asked the question.

“First of all, she’s an amazing songwriter. What I do love about Taylor Swift is that she has been so vulnerable and open with all of her music,” he said about the pop star.

The 42-year-old went on to explain that he and the “Anti-Hero” singer have “very similar” dating experiences, all of which have been in the public eye.

“I think she would relate to me very well,” the Wild ‘N Out creator explained. “We probably will understand each other.”

Cannon went on to joke that his “Spidey senses” began to tingle when he heard that Swift and her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn called it quits last week, saying the idea of having a baby with the 12-time Grammy winner “would be amazing.”

As Nick warms up to the idea of bringing another baby mama into the mix, he’s also starting a business venture with the mother of three of his children. On Monday, Cannon launched The Daily Cannon, which costars Abby De La Rosa and Mason Moussette, a radio vet who last worked in Dallas.





