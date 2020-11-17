Bossip Video

The saga of Taylor Swift versus Scooter Braun has picked up steam yet again.

Last November, news broke that Scooter had a hand in purchasing Taylor’s former label, Big Machine Records. Big Machine just so happens to own Swift’s master recordings for her first six albums. When Taylor initially responded last year, she immediately let us know she wasn’t happy with the decision due to past run-ins with Scooter and his clients. Many chalked this up to Taylor playing victim, which is usually the narrative when she speaks out.

After she made her feelings known, Scooter received death threats from her fans before the drama died down. Recently, reports surfaced that Scooter sold the master recordings for around $300 million dollars. While Scooter didn’t announce it, many assumed this was because Taylor was the purchaser–turns out…she wasn’t. Before we knew it, she was on Instagram with a lengthy response to the news.

Been getting a lot of questions about the recent sale of my old masters. I hope this clears things up. pic.twitter.com/sscKXp2ibD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 16, 2020

In her statement, Taylor reveals her and Scooter were in talks to buy the masters, but she refused to sign an NDA. The whole situation seems to be never-ending with no resolution. Scooter buying her masters is just business, since she never owned them in the first place, and not the personal attack that is portrayed.