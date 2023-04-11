Vacation queen Lori Harvey is back at it again with another luxurious trip, this time, to Turks and Caicos.
The 26-year-old posted a series of pictures to her Instagram page on Monday, letting fans see some sweet moments from her vacation with her boyfriend, Damson Idris.
The photo dump posted by the skincare mogul includes a mix of everything from their trip, including two solo swimsuit shots with Harvey showing off her assets. She also shared pictures of the scenery, clearly enjoying the clear blue water and the white clouds in the sky as she lounged by the beach.
Another photo in the post features Idris, who wraps his arm around Lori from behind as she takes a picture of them in the mirror. Both stars have smirks on their faces as they pose together, with Damson rocking a pair of sunglasses as he proudly poses behind his better half.
The SKN By LH founder later confirmed on her Instagram Story that she and Idris had returned from their travels, wishing she was still on vacation as she posted from the gym while getting back to real life.
“Home but mentally still here 😭,” she wrote alongside a photo of the pool from the resort.
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris made their red carpet debut as a couple back in February, where she supported the actor at the Los Angeles premiere of the final season of Snowfall. Their first public appearance came a month after they went Instagram official with their relationship on Jan. 13, which is the model’s birthday.
Harvey started dating Idris after splitting from actor Michael B. Jordan in June 2022. At the time, a source close to the couple confirmed to PEOPLE they had called it quits after dating for a year and a half.
“Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken,” the source said at the time. “They still love each other.”
The insider continued, “Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time,” adds the source. “They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”
