And y’all said it wouldn’t last!

Lori Harvey and her British boo Damson Idris are enjoying their sweet romance. On April 5, the 26-year-old model took to her Instagram stories with several highlights from her tropical vacation with the Snowfall actor. In one image, the SKN CEO snapped a picture of her reflection from a golf cart mirror as Idris planted a kiss on the side of her head.

The duo looked like they were enjoying their sunny vacay in style, too! Harvey rocked a tri-colored knit dress in the cute picture with a sleek pixie cut. Idris, 34, opted for a denim blue button down. The Swarm star styled up his breezy look with a layered gold chain.

The gushy post comes just one week after a breakup rumor surfaced about the couple. Media Take Out alleged that the famous lovebirds split, which caused a firestorm of chatter on social media.

As BOSSIP previously reported, the outlet claimed that they had received confirmation about the breakup from an anonymous friend of Harvey’s. The source alleged that the split was mutual and that there was “no beef” and “no cheating” involved in the decision.

“They’re just doing their own thing right now,” Harvey’s purported friend claimed.

However, fans of the duo didn’t seem too convinced by the story as the pair attended a SZA concert on March 23, just a few days after the split rumors began circulating.

Lori Harvey shutdown breakup rumors Eventually, Harvey shut down the hearsay when she took to Instagram with a photo of Idris smiling from inside a car.

“My fine ass Uber driver, ” she captioned the adorable picture. Idris also issued a statement on the alleged breakup via his publicist, who called the chatter, “completely false.” “Damson and Lori are still going strong and very much together as a couple,” they added.

Welp, it looks like these two are still going strong and their relationship is pretty “great,” according to Idris.

In a new cover story for Complex, the actor shared why he decided to go public with Steve Harvey’s step-daughter, despite his affinity for the low key life.

“I guess I’m just growing. I’m just learning,” he told the outlet. “I’m not letting certain things affect me and I’m also understanding that life is life and that social media is social media. Sometimes you may do different things. Sometimes you may act out of touch sometimes, but you learn. People are able to look at those choices and learn. With my private life today, with my relationship today, uh, it’s great. Life is great and I’m just moving forward.”

The Farming star added:

“It is tough to keep those things a secret, but you know, our lives are under a magnifying glass. And people need to understand that people are people. People in the public eye are people. As I said, it’s great and life is great.”

Lori and Idris made their romance Instagram official in January.