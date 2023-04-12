Bossip Video

Happy Hump Day y’all! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of Grown & Gospel, airing Thursday, April 13 on WE tv.

We’ve got an exclusive clip from Thursday’s all-new episode for your viewing pleasure. In the clip below, Bree has a big showcase coming up and wants her father to be there but she’s afraid to invite him because he is always ‘too busy’ for her.

Check out the clip:





Play



Poor Bree! It’s wild how much our childhood experiences also shape our adult expectations right?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

In the episode, Bree Hammond (daughter of Gospel great Fred Hammond) is back in Detroit but struggling to connect with her father and her music. She attempts to get back to her roots and enlists the help of her friends. With her showcase fast approaching, she has to prove she has what it takes to make it in the industry.

Bree seems so sweet. We really hope her dad is able to make it to the showcase and give her some support!

When you were growing up did your parents come to all of your events? Or did their work schedules interfere? How did that affect how you include them in your life as an adult?

We’re looking forward to seeing how this all plays out for Bree and her dad.

Tune in to the brand-new episode of Grown & Gospel on Thursday, April 13th at 9pm EST on WeTV