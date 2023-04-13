We’re ready for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure!
Disney is steadily building anticipation for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The attraction will feature beignet-scented queues, Jenifer Lewis‘ magical Mama Odie and dozens of original audio-animatronic figures in the buzzy attraction opening at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort in late 2024.
As previously reported, original film cast members Anika Noni Rose (Tiana), Bruno Campos (Naveen) and Michael-Leon Wooley (Louis) are all returning to voice their beloved characters for the attraction.
First announced in 2020, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will take guests on an enchanting excursion through the bayou as they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras celebration where everyone is welcome.
Along the way, guests will encounter familiar faces, make new friends and travel through the bayou to original music inspired by songs from the film as they are brought into the next chapter of Tiana’s story.
To create an authentic experience, Disney imagineers traveled to New Orleans to capture the true essence of the Mardi Gras celebration–the energy, the colors, the rhythms of the music and more to infuse into the attraction.
They also connected with artist and YAYA Arts Center alumna Sharika Mahdi, who inspired their work on the attraction through her four-part series celebrating Mama Odie and the important role she plays in Tiana’s story.
With over a year until the attraction opens, guests can ride Splash Mountain one last time at Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort before it closes May 31.
They can also enjoy the reimagining of New Orleans Square’s French Market Café into Tiana’s Palace–a quick-service restaurant boasting New Orleans staples that will open ahead of the attraction later this year.
The menu will “expand on many of the current favorites served in the location, explore seasonal flavors and, of course, offer some New Orleans classics.”
