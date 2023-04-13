Bossip Video

Dan Snyder has agreed to sell the Washington Commanders to a group led by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris for $6 billion.

The Washington Commanders have made headlines in recent years for almost everything under the sun except football. Let us be the first to tell you today will not be any different. The one thing that always follows a major workplace harassment scandal is a team being sold. Luckily for Commanders owner Dan Snyder, his time with the team will end with the label of biggest sports franchise sale in history.

According to the Associated Press, Snyder has agreed to sell the Commanders to a buyers group led by 76ixers owner Josh Harris. That group also includes Mitchell Rales and Magic Johnson who hasn’t been shy about talking about the purchase over the past few weeks.

Upon approval of the $6 billion deal, Harris will have a controlling stake in three North American pro sports leagues. That would include the NBA’s 76ers, NHL’s New Jersey Devils, and now the Commanders. Reportedly, the sale hasn’t been sent to the league for approval yet however it seems certain to soon become a reality.