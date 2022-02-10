Bossip Video

Joel Embiid takes to Twitter to share his feelings on Ben Simmons finally being traded out of Philly.

This season Ben Simmons has not played a single second of professional basketball after demanding a trade out of Philly and despite losing money for every game he misses. All this stems from a difficult 2020-2021 season where Ben Simmons’s in-game skills were under a microscope and NBA Media, Philly fans, and his teammates all shared their two cents on his playing without much if any positivity being shared. All season speculation went around about what team would end up with Simmons and while the season rolled on no team popped up to be a perfect situation to take Simmons off the 76ers hands. To add to that the chaos 76ers general manager Daryl Morey wanted way more in return than anyone would offer for Simmons. Last week NBA rumors popped up that James Harden was over the Brooklyn Nets and wanted out as soon as possible. The Sixers caught wind of these rumors and wasted no time reaching out to the Nets and were able to get the trade done.

With news of the deal being done no one could be happier than Sixers star player Joel Embiid who has been left on the court night after night with little help thanks to Simmons’s standoff with the organization. Joel took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the trade and used the infamous ‘went to my haters funeral to make sure he was dead’ meme. Safe to say Ben will not be missed by Joel, the Sixers, or the Philly fans.