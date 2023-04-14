Has this all just been one big misunderstanding?
Ja Morant has been embroiled in more than his fair share of controversy over the past few months but this story in particular started to get more air time following the Memphis Grizzlies star’s Instagram live incident involving a firearm inside of a strip club.
According to TMZ, Morant is countersuing a teenager who filed a lawsuit against him for an incident back in July 2022. The teen in question is high school basketball player Joshua Holloway and he claimed that Morant physically assaulted him while carrying a firearm. The two are said to have gotten into a skirmish during a basketball game and Morant’s home.
In the countersuit, Morant admits that he did strike the boy in self-defense after he was purposely hit in the face with a basketball and was approached aggressively. Morant says that he and other witnesses heard the teen yelling that he was going to come back and “light the house up like a firework”, implying that he would shoot up the house.
The story caused Morant “ridicule and humiliation” and he is asking for unspecified damages for battery, assault, and slander.
For his sake, we hope Ja is telling the truth. He really can’t afford to be caught up in any more BS, especially BS that involves firearms.
