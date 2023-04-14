Bossip Video

Lil Baby’s team is refuting claims that the rapper was scheduled to perform during D.C.’s Pride festivities and they think a scammer is behind the mixup.

At the top of the month, a flyer stated that Lil Baby was locked in for a May 28th D.C. Pride event. Of course, this sent people into a frenzy and people were ready to cash out to see Mr. 4PF himself. Soon after the announcement, things went left when the organizers behind it retracted the announcement. Quickly a false narrative emerged that Lil Baby backed out of his performance over homophobic backlash.

According to TheNeighborhoodTalk, Lil Baby’s team has clarified that the performance couldn’t be canceled because it was never officially booked in the first place.

“He never even knew of this event and none of his team or agents were ever in contact with Pride In the District,” his representative said in a statement. “A scammer must have posed as a rep of his. Lil Baby never pulled out of anything with this as he was never booked or contacted in the first place.”

The organizers for Pride In The District issued their own statement apologizing for the miscommunication. In the apology, they also asked for people to stop calling the rapper homophobic.

We have finally reached someone from his camp and we were informed that Lil Baby and his agency WME were not aware of the PITD booking and have come to the conclusion that we were in fact scammed by someone posing to be a booking agent,” the organization said in a statement. “We would appreciate it if the individuals calling Lil Baby homophobic would stop immediately because that is simply a personal opinion and simply put, tasteless. … We would like to move forward from this situation and enjoy Pride the way it should be enjoyed. Hopefully, one day we will be able to secure Lil Baby the correct way when his schedule permits. Furthermore, we would like to apologize to Lil Baby, his team, our customers, and anyone else for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

Organizers also stated that they quickly removed the incorrect promo after learning that Baby’s team had no knowledge of the gig and added that the incorrect flyer was only posted for 30 minutes.