Lil Baby was recently honored with his own day by the Atlanta City council for “his successful career and his generous philanthropy.”

Lil Baby definitely has the rap game in a choke hold and his latest album It’s Only Me certainly tightened his grip. When it comes to music, he has been consistently dropping new music since he was released from prison. When he’s not in the booth, however, he’s also consistent in his efforts to make a difference in his community.

Lil Baby Honored With His Own Day In The City of Atlanta

In October, Baby received the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at the Action Awards Gala to honor his contributions to racial and social justice. Lil Baby previously donated over $1.5M from his hit record “The Bigger Picture” to underserved communities and his “My Turn” scholarship program at his old high school provides $150K in educational advancement funding.

Because of Baby’s philanthropic efforts, the Atlanta City Council recently blessed him with his own day.

Nov. 13 will now be recognized as “Dominique ‘Lil Baby’ Jones Day” and the rapper couldn’t be more grateful.

