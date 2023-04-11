Bossip Video

Lil Baby is heading on tour this summer and bringing Glorilla, The Kid Laroi, Rylo Rodriguez, and Hunxho with him.

Last October Lil Baby released his album It’s Only Me which was one of the most anticipated projects of 2022. The album debuted at Number 1 furthering Lil Baby’s chokehold on the rap game.

Since the release of the album, fans have wondered when Lil Baby would hit the road and some speculated that he would join Drake and 21 Savage for their summer tour.

Now however, it seems he has his own plans. Yesterday Baby announced the It’s Only Us tour with Glorilla, The Kid Laroi, Rylo, and Hunxho.

You can see Baby’s “It’s Only Us” tour dates below.

Jul 26 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Jul 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Jul 29 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Aug 01- Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Aug 02 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

Aug 04 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Aug 05 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Aug 06 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Aug 09 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Aug 12 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Aug 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Aug 15 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Aug 17 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Aug 18 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Aug 19 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Aug 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Aug 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Aug 26 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Aug 31 – Washington D.C. – Capital One Arena

Sep 02 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sep 03 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sep 05 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sep 06 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sep 07 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum

Sep 08 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Sep 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sep 11 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sep 12 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sep 15 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sep 16 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sep 19 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Sep 22 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena