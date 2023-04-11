Lil Baby is heading on tour this summer and bringing Glorilla, The Kid Laroi, Rylo Rodriguez, and Hunxho with him.
Last October Lil Baby released his album It’s Only Me which was one of the most anticipated projects of 2022. The album debuted at Number 1 furthering Lil Baby’s chokehold on the rap game.
Since the release of the album, fans have wondered when Lil Baby would hit the road and some speculated that he would join Drake and 21 Savage for their summer tour.
Now however, it seems he has his own plans. Yesterday Baby announced the It’s Only Us tour with Glorilla, The Kid Laroi, Rylo, and Hunxho.
You can see Baby’s “It’s Only Us” tour dates below.
Jul 26 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Jul 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Jul 29 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Aug 01- Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Aug 02 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
Aug 04 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Aug 05 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Aug 06 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Aug 09 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Aug 12 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Aug 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
Aug 15 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Aug 17 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Aug 18 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Aug 19 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
Aug 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Aug 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Aug 26 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Aug 31 – Washington D.C. – Capital One Arena
Sep 02 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sep 03 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Sep 05 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Sep 06 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Sep 07 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum
Sep 08 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
Sep 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sep 11 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Sep 12 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Sep 15 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Sep 16 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sep 19 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Sep 22 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena
