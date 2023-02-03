Latto, Ice Spice, Coco Jones, Muni Long & More Shine At Spotify’s Best New Artist Party

How can they lose when they’re already chose?

Music’s new wave of stars were out at Spotify’s star-studded Best New Artist party that brought out Mario, Latto, Anitta, Ice Spice, Anderson .Paak, Wiz Khalifa, Coco Jones, Muni Long, Tobe Nwigwe, Foggieraw, Shenseea, Tinashe, Doechii, Kitty Ca$h, Chika, and many more.

Other notable guests included this year’s Grammys host Trevor Noah, Jemele Hill, Jared Leto, Baz Luhrmann, and more.

Peep all of the selects below:

For the first time since 2020, the streaming giant hosted its buzzy event that celebrates the artists nominated in the Grammys’ Best New Artist category.

Attendees were treated to performances from all 10 nominees that, if you didn’t know, are Anitta, Latto, Domi & JD Beck, Måneskin, Molly Tuttle, Muni Long, Omar Apollo, Samara Joy, Tobe Nwigwe, and Wet Leg.

Latto delivered a standout performance of her hits including ‘Big Energy (Remix)’ (nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance) and ‘It’s Givin.’

This comes just days after she got into a petty pantyfuffle with thirsty trolls accusing her of wearing the same pair of cheetah print panties from Targét on multiple occasions.

Naturally, the “Big Energy” rapper clapped back by quote tweeting “oh no, it’s the panty police” before making a video showing her multiple pairs of the same cheetah print panties.

A day later, Latto posted a screenshot of her eBay post on Twitter with the caption “Auction live on eBay since I can’t wear them twice *cry face emoji*” and announced that she was going to rock a pair before selling them.

Within minutes, the auction blew up on social media and almost reached $100,000 before it was taken down by eBay for violating its guidelines.