It looks like Carl Crawford’s public apology to Megan Thee Stallion wasn’t the end of their legal saga.

According to documents obtained by TMZ , Megan filed a new motion in her battle with her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, on Thursday. In the docs, she raises red flags about 1501’s bank accounts, claiming the label head is lining his pockets with money earned off her hits while she’s still not getting paid.

The rapper’s immediate concern is that the company’s money is running low, claiming 1501’s primary account has less than $10,000 left in it–even though much more than that was deposited. The exact amount is redacted in the documents, but Megan says it’s in the millions.

“Instead of following its financial manager’s advice and holding the contested funds in reserve, 1501 has chosen to enrich itself and its consultants, leaving less than ten thousand dollars in the account,” Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyers wrote, according to Billboard. “Based on 1501’s undercapitalization, it is highly probable that 1501 will be judgment-proof by the time Pete is able to obtain a final judgment on the merits of her claims.” As for where all of this money is going, the star claims Crawford, J. Prince and Gee Roberson — who are both involved in running the label — are the only ones getting paid. As a result of this “fraudulent transfer of assets,” Megan’s lawyers demanded that the judge overseeing the case impose extraordinary restrictions while the case continues to play out.