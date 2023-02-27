Bossip Video

In a plot twist absolutely nobody saw coming, Megan Thee Stallion has received an apology from her label boss, 1501 Certified Entertainment CEO Carl Crawford who said that he’ll “never mention her name again” after admittedly trolling her with a Tory Lanez post.

The Houston rapper and former MLB player have been at odds since late 2019, when Megan signed a management deal with JAY-Z’s Roc Nation, supposedly without the knowledge of her label, 1501. A couple of months later, Meg filed a lawsuit against her label, which blocked her from releasing music and refused to renegotiate her contract any further.

In February 2022, Thee Stallion filed another lawsuit against 1501, asking a judge to declare that her 2021 project Something For Thee Hotties qualifies as an album and therefore counts toward fulfilling her contract. Soon thereafter, 1501 countersued, with Crawford calling the project a “bull**t a** mixtape.”

After the release of her sophomore album Traumazine in August 2022, Meg amended her lawsuit to seek $1 million in damages while claiming her aforementioned project had successfully satisfied her contract with 1501, granting her exit.

Now, while their legal battle still appears to be unresolved, Carl Crawford has expressed his remorse over their falling out, admitting he made “mistakes” while also vowing to stop speaking ill of Megan Thee Stallion publicly.

“Me and Megan, we haven’t talked since 2019,” Crawford told TMZ while apologizing this week. “We’ve been going through, I guess, what you guys see online and it’s unfortunate because I never wanted to have a situation where I was, you know, going back and forth with her on the internet.

He continued: “I never had any problems with Megan Thee Stallion. It’s just the social media stuff, it turned really, really sour. You take this social media part out of it, we don’t have a problem … I’m done with that.” “You not gon’ hear me mention Megan Thee Stallion name in the media unless I’m doing something like this,” Crawford promised the publication. You not gon’ see me texting or making a post or doing any of that stuff that would cause social media to go crazy.”

Guess we’ll just have to wait and see how serious he is about that promise.

In another part of the interview, Crawford admitted that he was (of course) shading Megan by linking up with Tory Lanez prior to Lanez being found guilty of shooting her in December.

When asked if he “regrets standing with Tory Lanez to the end,” Crawford said he got caught up in the moment.