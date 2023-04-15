Bossip Video

Congratulations to Monaleo and Stunna 4 Vegas, who just announced they’re expecting their first child together!

The happy couple took to social media to reveal the good news on Saturday. The Texas rapper scrubbed all of her pics on Instagram to let this life-changing one stand alone.

Draped in sheer soft pink and framed by flowing blush pink flowers, Monaleo glowed as she cradled her bare baby bump.

The expecting mom the caption simple with, “God is a woman.” Her gorgeous maternity photo truly said it all. Stunna 4 Vegas agreed, commenting, “God is a beautiful Black woman.”

The proud father-to-be celebrated on his Instagram with another trio of photos. In a heartfelt message, he vowed to be present and supportive to both Monaleo and their baby blessing.

“I tightened up for you, I turned all this s**t around for you I love you so much & ain’t got to touch you yet you won’t have to worry about nothing as long as me or yo mama around I won’t steer you in the wrong direction. I won’t miss a beat I won’t let you make the same mistakes I made we gone have the relationship & bond that I always wanted from a father,” the North Carolina rapper wrote. “I can’t wait to catch you & hold you I appreciate you & your mama for changing my life right on time. I can go on & on moral of the story is it’s all about you, kid. Nothing matters anymore. You the top priority.”

The excited caption matched the energy of Stunna’s pictures smiling from ear to ear next to Monaleo’s baby bump. After a string of heart emojis, he ended the post with gratitude and appreciation for the “Beating Down Your Block” rapper.

“Thank you for letting me in like no other I’m rocking to yo beat 4L & after.”

Can’t you feel the love? Congratulations to Monaleo and Stunna 4 Vegas!