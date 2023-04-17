Naturi Naughton-Lewis was gorgeous as ever in her gender reveal photos to announce she’s expecting a baby boy!
The singer’s husband Xavier “Two” Lewis surprised her with a Jamaican getaway to celebrate their baby on the way. Naughton took to Instagram to share the news about their first child together.
Draped in flowing sapphire blue fabric and rocking a dazzling gold crown, Naughton channeled her inner goddess vibes for the Essence photoshoot. A billowing train like that is always on time!
In another Instagram post, the Power star behind-the-scenes video from their entire trip. Naughton and Lewis were all smiles, cuddled up on the beach together. The montage included the former 3LW member baring her baby bump in a bikini.
“The #Babymoon in #Jamaica was EVERYTHING! Thank you Husband for the lovely surprise! And for all those who were trying to figure out if my belly looked high or low or was my nose changing etc, now you know…ITS A BOY!!” the Queens star wrote on Instagram. “And the Glow is REAL!”
The festivities continued on Saturday with the couple’s baby shower. The couple coordinated in chocolate to match Naughton’s beautiful beaded gown.
Naughton’s parents, Brenda and Ezra Naughton, embraced the expecting couple and showered them with love.
As BOSSIP previously reported, the proud mama, who already has a 5-year-old daughter Zuri, gushed about her excitement for the new arrival.
“I am looking forward to seeing this baby’s cute little face and how it will be the perfect blend between my husband and me,” she said.
“My daughter is especially happy to be getting a younger sibling, so I’m excited to share this joy as a family.”
Naughton and Lewis met through her TV husband Omari Hardiwck in 2019. He was working as Omari’s manager when the actors recorded a song in the studio for Power. The couple tied the knot in April 2022 in a lavish lavender Atlanta wedding.
Congratulations to Naturi Lewis-Naughton and Xavier “Two” Lewis!
