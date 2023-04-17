Bossip Video

The heat was turned all the way up this weekend during an exclusive desert dancery attended by a band of baddies.

Coi Leray, Teyana Taylor, and Janelle Monaé were just a few of the celebs spotted at Neon Carnival during the famed music festival weekend that brought out a gang of music lovers to California.

The always anticipated party exclusive to select Coachella attendees lit up the desert night sky on Saturday, April 15 with sounds from Neon Carnival resident DJs Ruckus, Kayper, and Mel Debarg.

The bash was also attended by the likes of Cash XO, Metro Boomin, Bub B, Lil Baby, and Jozzy who posed together for a pic.

A press release reports that Levi’s® headlined this year’s event alongside Mexico’s original luxury premium tequila, Tequila Don Julio which guests happily sipped at the Desert International House Park.

Additionally, Smirnoff ICE Neon Lemonades and Path Water were on hand for partygoers as well as Ghost® Energy which fueled guests throughout the celebration.

Celebrating its 12th year, the coveted outdoor dance party was created by LA’s original nightlife mastermind Brent Bolthouse and producing partner Jeffrey Best who brought out stars to the all-grassy knoll spanning the length of three football fields, equipped with carnival-style games and amusement park thrills.

The aforementioned thrills brought out festivalgoers like Lil Wayne’s ex, model Denise Bidot, GloRilla, King Bach and Jo Koy.

Also seen on the Neon Carnival scene were Anderson Paak and his musical collaborator DOMi…

Bia who partied alongside Justin Combs…

Janelle Monaé who brought out a gang of her homies…

exquisitely abbed Teyana Taylor…

and Coi Leray.

Coi recapped her time at Neon Carnival on Instagram and dubbed it the “best time of her life.”

Looks like fun times were had by all.

What do YOU think about this year’s Neon Carnival?

Are you vying for an invite to next year’s exclusive desert dancery?