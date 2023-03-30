Foot on necks!

Harlem hauttie Teyana Taylor is redefining press tour style with dazzling looks that elevated the rollout for buzzy film A Thousand and One (opening in theaters tomorrow, March 31st).

The stylish star stunned at press stops including the HBCU screening event in Atlanta, CBS Mornings with Gayle King, and star-studded New York premiere where she rocked a stunning l’enchanteur adornment across her classic fingerwaves.

At this point, it’s safe to say Teyana is the flyest of her era with a personal style rivaled by no one.

A Thousand And One follows unapologetic and free-spirited Inez (Teyana Taylor) who kidnaps her 6-year-old son Terry from the foster care system. Holding onto their secret and each other, mother and son set out to reclaim their sense of home, identity, and stability, in a rapidly changing New York City.

Check out the trailer below:

The critically-acclaimed film was awarded the U.S. Grand Jury Prize that amplifies fearless and dynamic stories after premiering at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

Taylor was the talk of Sundance where she promoted the film alongside doting husband Iman Shumpert and gorgeous daughters Junie, 7, and Rue, 2, who reign as the flyest kids in Hollywood.

Born to play this role, Taylor opened up about the process of making the deeply personal film.

“I’m from Harlem so when I saw that, I thought it was super dope,” said Taylor about starring in the film. “I’ve never really had a serious role. I felt like I never got the perfect opportunity to be able to show people what I can do. This is going to change everything for me.” “It was scary and fun at the same time. I had just had a baby. I was six months postpartum. As a mom, I was dealing with that. Life can come at you, but A.V. (the film’s writer/director) can protect you. She told me to put everything I was going through into Inez. I feel like I needed to go through that to be able to bring Inez to life. If she did this a year before, I probably wouldn’t have even been the same person I was when we actually did it. “I even brought in things from the past, all the people that didn’t believe in me, all the people who never gave me the opportunity or even stopped to watch my tape. Like, ‘Oh, this is Teyana Taylor and she’s a celebrity and she’s used to playing this kind of role.’ I put all of that into the person that I feel like believed in me at a time when I didn’t even believe in myself. I didn’t think I could do it. I put my hands up, I surrendered, I prayed. I felt like it was already written.”

Which of Teyana's press run outfits is your fave? Tell us down below