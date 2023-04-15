Bossip Video

Metro Boomin not only produces incredible music, but he also put on a once-in-a-lifetime show at Coachella performance!

Metro Boomin shut down Friday night at Coachella 2023 by bringing out The Weeknd, Diddy, Future, John Legend and more!

The set started with ‘On Time’ (featuring John Legend) then transitioned to ‘Future’ for ‘Superhero (Heroes & Villains)’ and three Future covers with the Atlanta rapper.

Metro also gave a special dedication to his late mother Leslie Wayne.

“Long live my mom Leslie Wayne… She with me right now, Lord Jesus, she with me right now,” he bellowed before leading the rowdy crowd in a sobering moment of silence in honor of his late mother, who died last June.

Last but not least, the final part of the set with an all-star performance of ‘Creepin’ featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy shocked the entire crowd.

The Weeknd performed six songs, including “Double Fantasy” from The Idol Vol. 1. It’s the first time he’s performed the track, which he previously teased in an Instagram video in which he watches an orchestra perform the intro in a recording studio.

Check out the The Weeknd & Metro Boomin set list below:

Faith

Escape From L.A.

Heartless

Low Life (with Future)

Double Fantasy

Creepin (with 21 Savage and Diddy)

Also joining the St. Louis producer on stage for the last half of the performance was fan favorites 21 Savage, Mike Dean and Don Toliver.

Check out fans’ reactions to the surprise guests below.





The super producer is truly in a lane of his own. Metro was recently brought onto the forthcoming film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to work on the soundtrack.

What was your favorite part of Metro Boomin’s star-studded performance at Coachella? What do you think of The Weeknd’s new song “Double Fantasy?”