Bossip Video

Police arrested Jonathan Majors for allegedly assaulting a woman in New York City this weekend.

Details are still unfolding after his arrest reportedly happened around 11 AM ET in Manhattan on Saturday. TMZ reports police booked Majors into custody for “charges of strangulation, assault and harassment.”

Per law enforcement, the unknown woman was identified as Major’s girlfriend. The alleged victim complained that they had a heated argument during a taxi ride home from a Brooklyn bar Friday night.

According to TMZ, the woman confronted Majors about texting another woman and tried to check his phone. She claimed that Majors allegedly grabbed her hand and slapped her as things escalated.

The alleged victim said the altercation didn’t stop there, claiming it escalated to the Creed III actor putting his hands around her neck. After they parted ways for the night, the woman reported a crime to the police Saturday morning.

TMZ also reports that the alleged victim had visible injuries “including a laceration behind her ear, redness and marks to her face. She was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.”

Sources claim police released Majors from custody the same day. The blockbuster star’s representatives responded to the news, defending his innocence.

“He’s done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up,” the statement said.

Reports of Majors’ arrest and the alleged assault have already sent shockwaves through the internet. After starring in two of the biggest films of 2023, he quickly became one of the hottest names in Hollywood. The press tours for both projects earned him a massive following of devoted fans.