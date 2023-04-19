Bossip Video

A Married At First Sight season 16 wife is speaking on the emotional toll her marriage is taking on her, and BOSSIP’s giving you an exclusive first look.

During tonight’s episode of #MAFS airing at 8/7 c on Lifetime, viewers will see Kirsten and Shaq get real about Decision Day despite enjoying the couple’s retreat.

Last week, we saw Shaq confirm that he and Kirsten consummated their marriage…

but the big reveal came after some drama.

Shaq revealed to the #MAFS group that he was previously in a “dark, dark place” and he took issue with his wife’s lack of reaction to the news despite #MAFS bride Nicole chiming and speaking on Kirsten’s behalf.

Not only that, but the two continued to clash over Kirsten missing Shaq’s Memphis work trip, especially considering that during the trip he got the devastating news that he wouldn’t be graduating on time.

“To find out I won’t be graduating on time, it was a moment when I just needed my wife by my side and she wasn’t there,” said Shaq to his wife.

Now the two are trying to move past their issues and having yet another communication convo.

Married At First Sight Season 16 Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from tonight’s episode, we see Kirsten and Shaq enjoying a mountain getaway with the other couples and having a fun excursion.

Despite their light-hearted outing, however, they’re faced with the reality that Decision Day is looming.

The two are still struggling to get on the same page and Kirsten admits that it’s taking an emotional toll on her.

“I feel like we’ve been having like a lot of issues as far the communication which has definitely been taking a toll on me emotionally,” says Kirsten. “I feel defeated at times and it makes me feel uneasy [and] I’m like is this something that we want to build on?”

Shaq says he’s surprised to hear the news because he’s more optimistic about where they stand.

“I’m kind of confused,” admits Shaq. “Because being that she’s kind of like ‘I don’t really know right now’ it’s like, how much more do we have to do to get to know what we actually need and said we wanted out of a marriage?”

Shaq ultimately says that he’s “loving” growing in his marriage with Kirsten, but the #MAFS wife still looks uneasy.

Despite that, she puts on a brave face.

“Yeah, I agree,” says Kirsten.

Take an exclusive look below.

Play

Oof! It’s not looking good for these two.

Do YOU think Shaq and Kirsten will say yes on Decision Day? It’s a hot topic on tonight’s episode that airs at 8/7 c on Lifetime.

Speaking of hot topics, you can also catch our Managing Editor Dani Canada discussing this intense episode alongside Jasmine, Gina, and host Keshia Knight Pulliam when the #MAFS: After Party airs tonight at 9:30/8:30 C.

Are you tuning in to #MAFS? This episode is one to watch!