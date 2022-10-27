MAFS Decision Day Drama: Alexis Says ‘Yes’ To Justin Before Things Take A Toxic Turn—‘I’m Done!’

The moment #MarriedAtFirstSight fans always anticipate finally happened, and a shocking heel turn is sending shockwaves across the Internet. “I don’t wanna work it out, I’m done!” said one of the brides just HOURS after saying yes.

During #MAFS’ Decision Day each couple sat down with the experts and shared whether or not they wanted to remain married or get divorced.

As always, it proved to be emotional and intense but one couple’s actions, in particular, stole the show.

After eight weeks of marriage, Justin and Alexis were forced to decide their fate.

They faced questions from the experts about the ups and downs and even the intimacy in their marriage. As previously reported Justin said they were having “fun” in the bedroom while Alexis said, “there was work to do.”

Ultimately the moment of truth came and Justin went first.

“Alexis, I know that it’s been an emotional rollercoaster, ” started Justin. “There have been times when I made you feel isolated and alone–and you probably resent me because of my actions. With that being said I feel like you complement me in a lot of ways and I’m going to continue discovering things about myself that’s gonna benefit me as a whole person.”

He continued,

“So my answer’s yes, I do want to stay married to you.”

Very romantic, right?

It was then Alexis’ turn and she pulled out a sheet of paper where she wrote out her Decision Day response.

“At one point I felt I’ve seen enough, enough hurt, enough isolation, enough chaos,” began Alexis before pledging to “trust, cherish and choose” Justin even when she’s “afraid to.” “I can’t say yes to forever but I can say yes to time, yes to growth, and yes to you,” added Alexis. “So I’m saying yes to staying married.”

A proud Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper then celebrated with the couple and urged them to hit the reset button.

“This is the beginning of your marriage,” said Pastor Cal while the group enjoyed glasses of Rosé.

The celebration was short-lived however because when the couple stopped to recap what went down, Justin wondered if Alexis would backpedal.

Justin And Alexis Argue Immediately After Saying “Yes” On Decision Day

Just moments after walking away from the experts, Justin and Alexis struggled to get on the same page.

“I need time,” said Alexis. “I said yes because I do see the change, I do see us but I need time to process everything and really come to terms.” “Yes just means yes to time,” she added. “I didn’t wanna quit on us because I saw some good but I did see some bad,” she concluded while saying that they need to “acknoweldge the bad times” ahead of their restart.

“My biggest fear was you quitting after Decision Day—like you just stop trying,” said Justin.

Justin’s use of the Q-word apparently triggered Alexis.

“Can we change the terminology of quitting?” asked Alexis while adding that if she’s “given all she had” she’s not a quitter. “My biggest fear was you quitting,” said Justin doubling down before ranting about it feeling like a “privilege” that she chose him. “We’ll talk about it later,” said Justin trying to drop the subject while Alexis said that that “wasn’t fair.”

After that blowup, they then spoke to the #MAFS cameras directly and ANOTHER disagreement ensued.

“I didn’t imagine arguing immediately after,” said Alexis to the #MAFS cameras. “Are you having doubts right now?” asked Justin before Alexis admitted that she was. “I told you at the table that I was having doubts in general so I don’t understand this question,” said Alexis while Justin continued to question her. “After the argument has my ‘yes’ changed? No, Justin.”

Later, the two joined the other #MAFS couples to recap their respective decisions.

Justin And Alexis Meet With The Other #MAFS Couples After Decision Day, Alexis Drops A Bomb

In case you missed it, Stacia and Nate decided to stay married…

as well as Lindy and Miguel.

Mitch and Krysten however mutually agreed to part ways and seemed amicable, until Krysten insisted that she’d keep her door “ajar” for possible reconciliation. After some prodding, Mitch confessed that he was uninterested in that and Krysten’s feelings were hurt.

“None of that came from my end,” said Mitch.

As for Justin and Alexis, they recapped their Decision Day drama to the group—-and (you guessed it), bumped heads yet AGAIN.

“My husband has asked me several times since then do I regret saying yes,” said Alexis. “And I’m still processing.”

While speaking to the #MAFS cameras Justin wondered why their arguments felt like the “argument of the decade” while Alexis rolled her eyes.

“Hopefully we figure it out,” said Justin when a producer asked about the next steps.

The fed-up wife then dropped a bomb.

“I don’t wanna figure it out, I’m done,” said Alexis. “All I did was love you to the best of my ability, and if that’s not enough I’m sorry.”

Alexis later confessed that she got caught up in the moment and apologized to a tearful Justin while confessing that she felt mortified by her actions. Not mortified enough however to call off the divorce.

If you thought that Alexis and Justin’s Decision Day Drama was crazy, then just wait until the #MAFS reunion. A teaser showed Justin almost coming to blows with Nate after Justin alleged that Nate “hit on him.”

“Bruh, you made a pass at me twice before the show,” said Justin.

“What pass?” asked Nate.

“Bruh, you were hitting on me!” replied Justin. “I don’t even talk to you!” responded Nate before Justin told him to “take the bass out of his voice” and stood to his feet.

WHEW!

What do YOU think about the “Married at First Sight” season 15 Decision Day drama?