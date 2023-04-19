Bossip Video

Jonathan Major’s career opportunities are diminishing as he’s now been dropped from films and a Texas Rangers ad campaign.

It seems as if the film industry is washing its hands of Majors who was heralded as Hollywood’s next rising star just last month before his domestic violence arrest.

Now, after Entertainment 360 management and The Lede Company PR team have severed ties with the Yale alum, most of his upcoming movie deals have been axed.

Deadline reports that not only has the Emmy-nominated actor been released from Protagonist Pictures’ film adaptation of Walter Mosley’s novel, The Man In My Basement, and an ad campaign for the Texas Rangers MLB team, but he was also scrapped from Fifth Season’s Otis Redding biopic, which had not yet been announced.

Shortly after Majors’ arrest, the Texas Rangers shelved Majors from their 2023 seasonal ad campaign. That one had to hurt, considering Majors grew up in the Dallas, Texas area.

The thespian was vying for the lead in a project entitled, Otis and Zelma, based on the soul singer and his wife’s complicated relationship. The Redding estate fully backed the project, however, Majors is no longer under consideration for the film, according to Deadline.

The acclaimed actor will be replaced in the film he was slated to star in and executive produce, The Man In My Basement, under his Tall Street Production company. The motion picture includes a casting of Willem Dafoe, known for his role as the Green Goblin in the Spiderman franchise.

Although many of the actor’s roles are cascading from his grip faster than handfuls of Aquafina, he will remain the villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kang the Conqueror, for now despite rumors that Damson Idris could replace him.

Majors is also still starring in Spike Lee’s Amazon Studios’ Da Understudy and his role as Dennis Rodman in Lionsgate’s 48 Hours in Vegas remains intact at the time. Interestingly enough, the only roles Majors seems to have salvaged are those where he plays the “bad guy.”

It is undeniable that Majors is a rare talent as he received a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in HBO’s Lovecraft Country and an NAACP award for The Harder The Fall in 2021.

Only time will tell if his career can fully recover from that one night in NYC. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 8.