Grown & Gospel is back with a brand new episode this Thursday…

The even better news is we have an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure that you can watch right now! In the clip from Thursday’s all-new episode of Grown & Gospel, Nikkia talks to her mom about preparing to move into her own place since Dion will be returning soon. Her mom expresses some concerns about whether or not Dion has changed and is trustworthy.

Check out the clip below:

First of all — Nikkia’s mom looks incredible. Talk about Black don’t crack! Second of all, why do reality shows always bring out the worst in relationships. Just the mere fact that they’re wondering and talking about how Dion is going to act leads us to believe that Dion is about to act a fool. We know Nikkia is trying to put her trust in Dion but we just don’t have her same level of faith. Hopefully he’ll prove us wrong!

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

On the new episode, Elijah shows up to Tasha’s birthday party with a peace offering. Bree meets with gospel legend Dorinda Clarke to get advice about her upcoming performance. Tasha opens up to her dad about the problems in her marriage. Elijah and Shana shop with Bree and worry that she’s not prepared for her showcase.

The brand new episode of Grown & Gospel airs tomorrow, Thursday April 20 at 9pm EST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?