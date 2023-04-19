Bossip Video

Ralph Yarl is still at home recovering from the gunshot wounds he suffered at the hands of 84-year-old Andrew Lester and the well-wishes that he is getting will no doubt help uplift him during this extremely difficult time.

According to a TMZ report, President Joseph Robinette Biden personally called the teen to check on his condition, offer his support, and invite him to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue when he is healthy enough to do so. It is reported that Ralph was shocked to be talking to the leader of the free world.

President Biden isn’t the only high-profile person who wants to meet face-to-face with Ralph Yarl, TMZ reports that Wanda Cooper, the mother of Ahmaud Arbery, reached out the family attorney Lee Merritt to request some face time with Ralph whenever he is feeling up to having visitors. Sadly, she is very familiar with what the family is going through at this time and wants to lend her support to them.

It’s understandable that the outpouring of love, while appreciated, can be very overwhelming to a young boy who is still trying to understand why this happened to him. It will likely take some time before he is in a physical or mental space to receive people but he is very grateful for the thoughts and prayers.