Draymond Green opens up about falcon punching teammate Jordan Poole, shrugs it off, and claims he doesn’t know how viral it went while claiming he can live with it.

The NBA 2022-2023 season officially kicked off last night and one game featured the Lakers taking on the reigning champions the Golden State Warriors. All eyes were on both teams who have had their fair share of drama lately but Golden State had eyes glued to the team before the game started. Over a week ago footage surfaced of Draymond Green falcon punching the life out of his teammate Jordan Poole. While the video went viral and current and former players tried to clean it up claiming that is what happens between teammates everyone knew it wasn’t normal.

Draymond Green Reflects On Falcon Punching Jordan Poole With the ‘NBA On TNT’

Before the game, the Warriors had a ring ceremony to receive their 2022 championship rings in which everyone wanted to see how Poole and Green interacted with each other. Before everyone could watch the chemistry between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole TNT aired a special with Draymond reflecting on punching Poole and the aftermath. Keep in mind this was self-produced by Green who works with NBA On TNT often. It starts with Green revealing he woke up finding out the video leaked then stating it doesn’t change the dynamic of what already happened.

“You never really know people’s opinions right away, so you give people some time to throw their opinion out, which quite frankly I don’t care about people’s opinion. To be totally honest with you, I never really knew how much it blew up. Because I don’t spend much time searching Instagram or looking through comments. “I don’t really read many tweets at all, so I was at home chilling with my children. If you want me to be honest with you, I still don’t know how much the world may think it blew up.” “The world has been able to see one of your worst moments. Look at the upside. I can live with that.”

The video doesn’t feature Jordan Poole at all and feels like an egregious attempt from Draymond to control the narrative after it was already too late. To make things weirder this aired right before they both received their championship rings which is supposed to be a time for everyone to celebrate without drama.

You can watch the documentary for yourself and draw your own conclusion.