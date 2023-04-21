Bossip Video

Desiigner is seeking help at a mental health facility after exposing himself during an international flight from Asia.

The rapper — born Sidney Royel Selby III — allegedly exposed himself to a flight attendant and was subsequently scolded by the airline worker. Police officers questioned the “Prada” rapper upon his arrival in Minneapolis, and ultimately decided not to charge him.

The Bed-Stuy native blames a chemical imbalance from new medications for his erratic behavior and explained to TMZ that he took the meds just before his flight back to the States from Thailand and Tokyo.

“For the past few months i have not been ok, and i have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on,” he shared on his Instagram Story Thursday. “While overseas for a concert i performed at, i had to be admitted in to a hospital, i was not thinking clearly.” The 25-year-old continued, “They gave me meds, and i had to hop on a plane home. I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the states, and am admitting my self in a facility to help me.”

The “Panda” rapper canceled all of his upcoming performances and obligations to prioritize his mental health.

“Mental health is real guys, please pray for me,” he requested. “If your [sic] not feeling like yourself please get help.”

The entertainer’s fans showed their support on Twitter noting the gravity of mental health issues.

“I hope he is okay as mental health is a very serious matter.” wrote one.

“Prayers for him and his family. I’m happy he getting himself help. Mental health is very important,” added another.

Someone else added, “Leave the drugs alone… Definitely may be a chemical imbalance. Glad he’s doing something about it & getting help!”

Other tweets however claim the rapper is using mental health as a cop-out for his “perverted” act.

One read,

“Oh so now being a PERVERT is a mental disorder?”

and someone else asked;

“What does pulling out your d— have to do with mental health?”

Despite detractors, it’s clear that Desiigner knows he needs help.

He told VladTV in 2022, that he was “going through a little mental thing”, which was exacerbated by his father being comatose. The rapper took issue with the lack of support he received from artists like Kanye West and other labelmates who met him with silence on the matter.

This also isn’t the first time the 6’4 rapper had a run-in with the law. A misdemeanor drug charge and menacing charges were filed against Desiigner in New York on September 8, 2016. Police claimed he brandished a gun during a road rage incident. When the crowded SUV the entertainer was riding in was searched, police allegedly found oxycodone and guns.

On September 10, 2016, he skated on felony gun charges as officials decided not to prosecute and he was cleared two days later on all charges when it was discovered the pills were actually anabolic steroids that belonged to his driver.

Hopefully, Desiigner sews his life back together after obtaining the mental health treatment he so desperately seeks.