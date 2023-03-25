Bossip Video

Kanye West returned to social media with controversial comments in tow, claiming Jonah Hill’s acting in 21 Jump Street caused a change of heart about the Jewish community.

One thing you can do is count on Kanye to be Kanye. The legendary rapper, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, recently took to Instagram to announce,

“Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump street made me like Jewish people again”.

The random post that no one asked for included a poster of the 2021 hit film.

The designer’s caption continued, “No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people.” He added, “No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew,” ending his mini rant, “Thank you Jonah Hill I love you.”

Some took the former billionaire’s post in jest, while others wanted to throw hands.

Woke actor Lamorne Morris commented under Kanye’s cringy content,

“Ya see…comedy. Comedy heals us. Lol” Dj Paul Kom chimed in, “I don’t remember much about the movie, but after this post, I might need to revisit it.”

Conceptual artist Rider Ripps’ response to the Grammy winner’s statements was giving, “haha hell,”

“ok, what r u doing to repair the damage u caused? just making some flippant joke post?” Notable “pick me”Candace Owens showed her support by commenting, “Thank you Jonah Hill🙌”

Fans And Famous Friends Denounced Kanye’s Bigoted Stunts, Hoping He Would Change His Ways

As previously reported, the Chi rapper and his conservative comrade made headlines in October of last year after wearing shirts with “White Lives Matter” printed on the back.

The three-word phrase “White Lives Matter” was created as “a racist response to the Black Lives Matter movement” in 2015, according to the Anti-Defamation league.

Again, users like @lupasand4ever expressed how they missed the old Kanye under his post,

“Remember when Kanye was only known for making good music? The good ole days 🤷🏿🤷🏿🤷🏿🤷🏿” The artist was locked out of his social media accounts after making disparaging comments about the Jewish community.One of the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper’s most shocking tweets said he wanted to go “death con 3 on Jewish people” in October 2022. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” the GOOD music maker concluded.

Some celebs gave him grace, knowing that the Donda West Foundation founder has a mental illness, often causing manic episodes. Others denounced his behavior publicly and addressed his hateful remarks.

John Legend, expressed via Twitter that he couldn’t understand how a “free, independent thinker” like West could “land at the same old anti-blackness and antisemitism.” The CEO’s once faithful friend,expressed via Twitter that he couldn’t understand how a “free, independent thinker” like West could “land at the same old anti-blackness and antisemitism.”