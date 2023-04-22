Bossip Video

Jamie Foxx’s medical scare continues to make fans wonder about his health according to doctors and friends of the family, “he’s okay.”

As previously reported, Jamie Foxx remains in the hospital following an undisclosed medical complication. However, his health continues to improve.

According to PEOPLE, multiple sources have said, “He’s OK, thank God. He’s still in the hospital, and doctors are running tests, but he’s awake and alert. They’re keeping him under observation.”

Multiple reports claim Foxx is steadily improving as he works toward recovery in a Georgia medical facility.

Jamie’s daughter, Corinne, first announced that her father had suffered from an unspecified health crisis on April 12, according to reports from ET.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” Corinne, 29, wrote in a statement written on behalf of the Foxx family.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers,” the statement read. “The family asks for privacy during this time.”

The unfortunate incident occurred while Foxx was filming in Georgia for the new film “Back in Action” starring Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close. The emergency reportedly did not happen while he was on set. The Oscar nominee was not transported to the hospital by an emergency vehicle.

Production for the film had to resume a few days after Foxx was hospitalized. One stunt double stood in for Foxx, and a second individual served as his photo double.

Fans and celebrity friends of Foxx continue to share kind messages and memories of Jamie on social media. We’re sending our well wishes and hoping for a speedy recovery for Jamie Foxx.