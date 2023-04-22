A judge court-ordered Stevie J. to spin the block after the “good guy” skkr skkrted off in estranged wife Faith Evans’ whip to Coachella without permission.
The former Love & Hip Hop star allegedly took Faith’s 2023 Mercedes Sprinter van on a joy ride to Coachella.
Radar Online obtained documents revealing Faith filed an emergency motion in their bitter divorce. The “Can’t Believe” singer demanded immediate possession of the luxury vehicle she purchased after their separation.
Apparently, slick Stevie has been having his way with Faith’s possessions as she requested a court order prohibiting him from driving any vehicle she owns, including her Chrysler Pacifica and 2020 Mercedes G Wagon.
The Grammy winner asked the court to specify that her car is never to be used by Stevie and he should immediately notify her of the vehicle’s location.
Faith, 49, outlined in a declaration that she paid cash for the van this year for her pleasure, not Stevie’s personal use.
The vocalist stated the insurance policy on the $164k vehicle “does not cover [Stevie], and he is unauthorized to drive”. Further, Faith noted the record producer has a suspended license and is legally prohibited from driving.
The Florida-born mom of four explained her usual practice is to park the car on her property with the keys in a designated location.
After falling asleep on April 12, 2023, Faith claims Stevie nabbed her keys and took off with her car. Despite her pleas for him to return the Sprinter van, he refused and continued his trip to Coachella.
Faith immediately reported the car stolen. The court granted her motion, ordering Stevie to return the property expeditiously.
Stevie J. Filed For Divorce After Putting Faith Evans On Blast, Then Begged Her To Come Back
As previously reported, Stevie filed for divorce in November 2021 — 7 months after he publicly accused Faith of cheating in a disturbing viral video. The couple had no prenuptial agreement.
After 3 years of marriage, their divorce is more bitter than ever. Stevie has demanded spousal support payments from the R&B singer. As expected, Faith objected to his request. The judge has yet to rule on the matter.
The divorce proceedings have been at a dead stop for many months, with constant rumors of reconciliation in the wind.
Just last year, Stevie begged for her forgiveness, claiming he had learned his lesson.
In a now-deleted Mother’s Day apology post, he wrote,
“Faith Rene Jordan I’ve hurt you, disrespected you and humiliated you in front of the world. From this day forward I promise to listen to your feelings and be more delicate with your heart.”
He continued, “I also promise to build you up even more & to communicate daily with you, respect you and love on you until you’re as happy as you were when we got married.”
“I’ve learned my lesson and I NEVER want to live without you because God knows I’m a better man with you and I’m asking you to find it in your heart to forgive me and allow me to rebuild our trust,” he pleaded. “Happy Mothers Day x I love you.”
Recently, Stevie secured a new divorce attorney after his first one dropped him. It seems the case will finally begin to move forward after his reconciliation attempt failed.
Slyly sliding off in Faith’s ‘Cedes isn’t the best way to show you’re a changed man, Stevie.
