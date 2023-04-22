Bossip Video

A judge court-ordered Stevie J. to spin the block after the “good guy” skkr skkrted off in estranged wife Faith Evans’ whip to Coachella without permission.

The former Love & Hip Hop star allegedly took Faith’s 2023 Mercedes Sprinter van on a joy ride to Coachella.

Radar Online obtained documents revealing Faith filed an emergency motion in their bitter divorce. The “Can’t Believe” singer demanded immediate possession of the luxury vehicle she purchased after their separation.

Apparently, slick Stevie has been having his way with Faith’s possessions as she requested a court order prohibiting him from driving any vehicle she owns, including her Chrysler Pacifica and 2020 Mercedes G Wagon.

The Grammy winner asked the court to specify that her car is never to be used by Stevie and he should immediately notify her of the vehicle’s location.

Faith, 49, outlined in a declaration that she paid cash for the van this year for her pleasure, not Stevie’s personal use.

The vocalist stated the insurance policy on the $164k vehicle “does not cover [Stevie], and he is unauthorized to drive”. Further, Faith noted the record producer has a suspended license and is legally prohibited from driving.

The Florida-born mom of four explained her usual practice is to park the car on her property with the keys in a designated location.