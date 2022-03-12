Bossip Video

Stevie J. sits down with director Tami Roman on TV One’s UNCENSORED to finally tell his story.

We love to see former Basketball Wives cast member in the director chair and if anyone can get Stevie J. to speak his truth it’s fellow reality tv star Tami Roman.

God has brought me a mighty long way, I’m grateful🙏🏽Tune in this Sunday.

All-new episodes of TV One’s original, docu-series UNCENSORED is back this Sunday, March 13th at 10PM EST. Hit-making producer and reality tv star Stevie J, sits down to talk about his musical career, his Love & Hip Hop drama, previous love relationships and more.

Despite the drama always surrounding his life, everyone knows Stevie J. is a musical genius. Apparently he thinks he’s the best in the game and believes Swizz Beatz, Pharrell, Timbaland and Drake Can’t touch him when it comes to music.

You got the Timbaland and Swiss Beats, Pharrell, Drake…I can get in the studio with all of them, they know what’s up! These dudes know they just cute at what they do cause I really do this music thing.”

He also recalls the time he first met P. Diddy in the studio.

“Puff walk by in the room and says oh yeah you’re Stevie J. I got a contract for you in my car. So I started laughing and he was like come on let me talk to you. Puff said he was going to give me 2 million and manage me and he did just what he said he was going to do.”

This is Tami Roman’s second debut as director of TV One’s original, docu-series. Her first episode featured Keyshia Cole and fans are very excited to tune in this Sunday as things heat up on TV One.

Tune in to TV One this Sunday at 10PM EST to hear Stevie J.’s story!