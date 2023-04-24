Bossip Video

Fans have questioned Nelly and Ashanti’s connection for decades, and now, it looks like they’re finally bringing their romantic relationship out in the open.

The musicians were both spotted in Las Vegas on Saturday night to watch the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia boxing match at T-Mobile Arena, looking cozy while seated ringside next to each other. After the main event, Ashanti and Nelly were seen holding hands in video footage captured that same evening.

The romance between these two has long been something of a mystery, as both stars have continually played it cool in the press over the years when asked whether they are actually dating or just friends.

Back in 2005, Ashanti confirmed to PEOPLE that she and Nelly “went out,” but said they were “not boyfriend and girlfriend.” On the contrary, just three years later, she teased that an engagement was “definitely in the future.”

In 2013, she simply laughed off questions about her former flame in a Hot 97 interview, jokingly asking, “Who said we had a relationship?”

But, just one year later, Ashanti admitted that Nelly was her first real love in an interview with Sway in the Morning, later telling Hot 97 that there was “no beef” between the two.

Just a few months ago, back in December, Ashanti joined the rapper on stage during Power 98.3 and 96.1’s Under the Mistletoe concert in Arizona. During the performance, their chemistry was evident, dancing and grinding to their 2008 hit, “Body on Me.”