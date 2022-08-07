Gotti Getback: Nelly Pettily Performs With Ashanti Amid Irv Gotti’s Drink Champs Confessions

Oh, baby! The pettiness is strong!

After a week of viral previews from Irv Gotti’s toxic trip down memory lane about Ashanti, the R&B star is really giving us something to talk about. On the latest episode of Drink Champs, the Murder Inc. co-founder recounted the pain of his ex Ashanti moving on rapper Nelly. Instead of responding, TMZ reports Ashanti stepped out with Nelly again onstage at the My 2000s Playlist concert in Oakland.

The former couple was already scheduled on the same line-up, but no one expected a reunion. The surprise duet was a perfectly petty opportunity to rub salt in Irv’s (obviously unhealed) wound. Hours after Ashanti’s solo set, she rekindled her chemistry with Nelly to perform their 2008 hit, “Body On Me.” The “Country Grammar” rapper collaborated and dated Ashanti on and off for nearly 10 years.

Ageless Ashanti was as stunning as ever Friday night in a skintight leotard showing off those thique thighs. If the best revenge is living and looking good, Ashanti doesn’t need to say another word. Nelly twisted the knife a bit more with a joke referencing Irv’s viral Drink Champs confession. “I got floor seats to the next game,” he joked onstage.

Irv’s Drink Champs Confessions

While Ja Rule remained neutral, Irv recounted the hearbreaking moment he spotted Nelly and Ashanti as a couple.

“I can get past you wanting to be with Nelly,” a seemingly drunken Irv says in the clip, adding, “listen, at the time it happens, any man is hurt… the chick you f*cking in love with is with this n*gga… you wanna hear how I found out? I was at home … listen to this sh*t. This is God wanting me to find out. I was at home. NBA package, I like watching sports. ‘Oh my God, what’s this commotion going on in the stadium?’ ‘We just found out what the commotion is. Nelly just walked in with Ashanti.’”

Now that the episode is out, everybody is talking about Irv’s commentary on Ashanti. The singer hasn’t shared much about their relationship, but Irv went all-in. The media mogul admitted that he was in love with Ashanti even though he was married at the time. He also claimed that their affair inspired their smash hits like “Happy.” Does anybody take a break-up with their girlfriend harder than a married man?

The cringe-wrthy confessions concerned Ja Rule and even host N.O.R.E. Both asked why he seemed stuck on Ashanti after all this time.. Irv claimed he was more hurt about the songwriter leaving the label than ending their relationship, but Twitter isn’t buying it. Reading the inscription a watch Ashanti gifted him, mentioning their sex life, bragging about the hotter women he’s with now, and gloating about selling her masters doesn’t sound like Irv’s not hurt.

Ashanti is back like she never left, but fans won’t see her in the upcoming Murder Inc. documentary. Irv, who transitioned from producing music to producing movies and television, invited her to appear in The Murder Inc Story. The “Foolish” singer is still on good terms with labelmates like Ja Rule, but immediately refused to reminisce on her past for the project.

Check out more reactions to Ashanti’s reunion with Nelly after Irv’s Drink Champs interview.

Do you think Irv Gotti is really over Ashanti?