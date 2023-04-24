CNN’s relationship with Don Lemon has turned sour as the longtime anchor has announced that he was unceremoniously fired.
“I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN,” the newsroom vet tweeted. “I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly.”
The 57-year-old continued, “At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network.”
The anchor also speculated that “there are some larger issues at play” and concluded his message with thank yous for his colleagues and team for the “incredible run.”
After Don’s statement was released, CNN clapped back and responded calling it “inaccurate” while saying that they offered him a chance to meet with management but “instead [he] released a statement on Twitter.”
Although his firing comes as a shock to many viewers, some predicted the journalist’s departure after he made controversial ageist remarks regarding Republican presidential candidate, Nikki Haley.
