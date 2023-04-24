One Twitter user referenced the incident under his departure post and said that Lemon was their “brother in propaganda” who is “no longer in his prime,” a direct jab at what he said about Haley.

Another user claimed that Don is just unskilled at his job…

“larger issues at play” … no it’s not that…. it’s because your ratings stink and no one wants to listen to your nonsense

and someone else accused the anchor of being racist.

“They should have fired you years ago. You are the epitome of a true racist. Good riddance!”

Something tells me these individuals voted for Trump.

As previously reported, after the ageism controversy and especially damaging Variety article stated that Don had a history of questionable behavior towards women during his career. More than a dozen of Don’s former and current colleagues (most of whom spoke anonymously) described Don as hostile and stated he displayed “diva-like” behavior.

There were even claims that Lemon ripped up photos and notes on top of anchor Kyra Phillips’ desk when she was given a coveted assignment in Iraq over him. After her return, the correspondent received threatening text messages that CNN higher-ups allegedly traced back to Don.

The Emmy award-winner denied the allegations and said that the story was “riddled with patently false anecdotes and no concrete evidence.” He added that it is “entirely based on unsourced, unsubstantiated, 15-year-old anonymous gossip.”

Interestingly enough, Lemon’s firing comes on the same day as Tucker Carlson’s abrupt departure from Fox News and less than two years after former CNN anchor, Chris Cuomo, was released from his duties.

Speaking on Lemon’s firing, CNN CEO, Chris Licht said,

“Don, will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years,” NBC News reports. “We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”

Lemon began his career at CNN in 2006 after anchoring NBC Chicago and working as a correspondent for the Today show and NBC Nightly News.