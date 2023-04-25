Dillon Brooks learns poking bears isn’t smart after LeBron James pulls the Lakers to a 3-1 lead over Memphis in the NBA playoffs.
Some lessons have to be learned the hard way and for Dillon Brooks, it’s happening just like everyone knew it would. After the Memphis Grizzlies won a single game against the Lakers Brooks took his post-game interview to slander LeBron James.
“I don’t care — he’s old. You know what I mean?” Brooks said of the 38-year-old. “I was waiting for that. I was expecting him to do that Game 4, Game 5. He wanted to say something when I got my fourth foul. He should have been saying that earlier on. But I poke bears. I don’t respect no one until they come and give me 40.”
Brooks’s comments came after a brief flare-up with James during game 2. Many of us with common sense knew calling LeBron old was the nail in the coffin for Memphis.
Last night in overtime the Lakers went up 3-1 against Memphis with an elite play from LeBron over Dillon Brooks. Since Dillon’s comments James put up 25 points in Game 3 and a historic 22 points and 20 rebounds in last night’s Game 4.
This left Dillion skipping his media availability yet again last night. After Dillon’s actions and Ja Morant’s claim they’re “fine in the West” Memphis is one game away from being eliminated.
-
Video Surfaces Of 'Beef' Star David Choe Bragging About Alleged Rape Of A Black Woman 'For Shock Value'
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Hazel E Gets Clowned Over Mother’s Crispety Crunchety Mac & Cheese, Sends Stale Shade To Unbothered Countess Vaughn
-
Jokes or Shade? Tiffany Haddish Called Out For Comments About Common And Jennifer Hudson, Confirms New Bitcoin Boo
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Kylie Jenner Klaims It’s A ‘Misconception’ That She’s Had ‘So Much Surgery’ On Her Face, Kauses Kosmetic Kommotion Akross Internet
-
Blacked Out: Nick Cannon Thinks 'Black Women Are Upset' With Him Amid LaNisha Cole Reacting To Him Forgetting Their Daughter Onyx
-
Straaaaaait 'Deadbeat Clown': Erica Mena Shades Safaree For Gifting Amara La Negra's Twins Rolexes After 'Only Buying Balloons' For Their Kids
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.