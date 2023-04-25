Bossip Video

Dillon Brooks learns poking bears isn’t smart after LeBron James pulls the Lakers to a 3-1 lead over Memphis in the NBA playoffs.

Some lessons have to be learned the hard way and for Dillon Brooks, it’s happening just like everyone knew it would. After the Memphis Grizzlies won a single game against the Lakers Brooks took his post-game interview to slander LeBron James.

“I don’t care — he’s old. You know what I mean?” Brooks said of the 38-year-old. “I was waiting for that. I was expecting him to do that Game 4, Game 5. He wanted to say something when I got my fourth foul. He should have been saying that earlier on. But I poke bears. I don’t respect no one until they come and give me 40.”

Brooks’s comments came after a brief flare-up with James during game 2. Many of us with common sense knew calling LeBron old was the nail in the coffin for Memphis.

Last night in overtime the Lakers went up 3-1 against Memphis with an elite play from LeBron over Dillon Brooks. Since Dillon’s comments James put up 25 points in Game 3 and a historic 22 points and 20 rebounds in last night’s Game 4.

This left Dillion skipping his media availability yet again last night. After Dillon’s actions and Ja Morant’s claim they’re “fine in the West” Memphis is one game away from being eliminated.